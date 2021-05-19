Manchester United are ready to compete with Manchester City for the signing of Sporting Lisbon defender Nuno Mendes in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Sun, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Manchester United have entered the race to sign the 18-year-old following his impressive campaign for Sporting Lisbon in the Portuguese top flight.

The same article states that Manchester United are in talks with Sporting Lisbon to sign the full-back in a potential £52m deal ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

According to the same story, the Red Devils are hoping to capitalise on the fact that Mendes has the same agent as Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

The report goes on to add that Manchester City have also spoken to Mendes’ agent Miguel Pinho about a potential swoop to sign the Sporting Lisbon teenager.

The Sun claim that Sporting Lisbon have informed the Premier League champions that they’re only willing to sell Mendes in a deal worth more than £55m this summer.

The media outlet add that Manchester City or Manchester United may have to pay around £60m to convince Sporting Lisbon president Frederico Varandas to sell Mendes.

The Sporting teenager scored one goal and made one assist in 29 appearances in the Portuguese top flight this term.

