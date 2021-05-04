Roy Keane gives verdict on Paul Pogba at Man United

Roy Keane has cast doubt on whether Manchester United will win major titles with Paul Pogba in the team.

The France international has played a less important role in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team this season following the emergence of Bruno Fernandes as the team’s fulcrum.

Pogba has still contributed three goals and three assists in 24 games in the Premier League to help Manchester United secure second position in the table with five games left to play.

The 28-year-old has been linked with a potential return to Juventus this summer but the Serie A side are under to pressure to offload some of their top earners due to the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Pogba produced an eye-catching performance in Manchester United’s 6-2 win over AS Roma in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final last week to highlight his continued influence on Solskjaer’s side.

But former Manchester United captain Keane remains unconvinced by the club’s record signing despite his recent performance in the Europa League last-four clash.

“He’s done better the last few games and obviously he did well during the week against Roma – although I thought the standard of that game was really poor,” Keane told Sky Sports on Sunday.

“Again, I look back and think Man United should be competing in the Champions League but I still don’t think Pogba will drive Man United back to winning championships.

“I don’t think he’s a big leader, I don’t think he’s that type of character.

“I still think Man United need to go out and get two world-class players and of course it’s easier said than done.”

Pogba moved to Manchester United in an £89m move from Serie A giants Juventus in the 2016 summer transfer window.

The France midfielder has only won the Europa League and the League Cup since his return to Manchester United.

Pogba has scored 38 times in 194 games in all competitions for Manchester United.

