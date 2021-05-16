Manchester United are ready to launch an offer for Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that the Red Devils are prepared to make £40m offer for Varane in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is eager to sign Varane, 28, to bolster his defensive options ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

According to the same story, the France international is ready for a new challenge after spending the past 10 years at the La Liga giants.

The report goes on to add that Manchester United are confident they can take advantage of Varane’s contract situation – the World Cup winner has less than a year left on his current deal at the Spanish club.

The Daily Mirror highlight that the 20-time English champions have already tried to sign Varane on a couple of occasions in the past.

Varane has scored two goals in 30 games in the Spanish top flight this term.

The French centre-half has won three La Liga titles, four Champions League crowns and the Copa del Rey as well as four Fifa Club World Cups.

Varane has netted 17 goals in 359 games in all competitions over the past 10 seasons at Real Madrid.

