Rio Ferdinand names the signing Man United need to make

Rio Ferdinand believes that Manchester United need to bring in a quality new central defender in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils are likely to be linked with a whole host of potential new signings in the coming weeks and months as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to bolster his squad at Old Trafford ahead of next season.

Manchester United handed their bitter local rivals Manchester City the Premier League title on Tuesday night after they suffered a 2-1 loss to Leicester City at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer will be eager to bolster his squad this summer as he looks to build a team capable of challenging City at the top of the table next season.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand believes that the Red Devils should be focusing on bringing in a new central defender to partner Harry Maguire at the back this summer.

Speaking to BT Sport on Tuesday night after the 2-1 defeat, Ferdinand said: “I think Manchester United’s prime position for them to strengthen, to really improve and become a team who can compete is centre-back.

“To get a partner for Harry Maguire who you go, actually every week he produces, he’s there.

“At the moment there’s too many players centre-forwards especially who probably are looking when they get in the tunnel and are thinking, ‘I’ve got a chance here. I think I can smell a chance.’

“Whereas the teams who do really well, [Ruben] Dias and [John] Stones at the back at the moment in the past four or five months, teams are looking at them and thinking it’s going to be very difficult for me today.

“I don’t think they get that feeling right now when they play against the centre-backs at Manchester United.”

Manchester United are back in Premier League action on Thursday night when they take on arch rivals Liverpool FC at Old Trafford in their rearranged game.

The Red Devils are looking to end the season with a trophy when they take on Villarreal in the Europa League final at the end of the month.

