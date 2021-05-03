Roy Keane names the two players Man United should sign this summer

Roy Keane believes that Manchester United should go all out in trying to sign Harry Kane and Jack Grealish this summer if they want to compete for the Premier League title next season.

The Red Devils are currently in second place in the Premier League table and are set to watch local rivals Manchester City be crowned as this season’s champions.

Manchester United have shown significant improvement under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in recent months but the Red Devils are likely to be linked with a whole host of potential signings in the summer transfer window.

Former Manchester United captain Keane feels that the Red Devils should prioritise bringing in a new striker, midfielder and central defender in the summer transfer window.

And Keane admits that he would love to see Tottenham Hotspur’s Kane and Aston Villa’s Grealish move to Old Trafford.

Speaking on Sky Sports on Sunday, Keane said: “I think they’re two or three players away from challenging Man City. I think they’re short.

“I think they still need a world-class striker, they need another midfielder and possibly a centre-half. I’d probably prioritise a striker and a midfielder.”

Keane continued: “Do you know who I’d love to see here? The two players I’ve thought about over the last couple of weeks who would be brilliant for Man United are Harry Kane up front and Jack Grealish.

“I think United are still short on that special player, I think Grealish would give them that. I think he’d enjoy playing at Old Trafford and I think the fans would love him.

“What I admire about Jack [is that] I think he’s got great courage on a football pitch, he holds onto the ball in tight areas. We’ve seen over the last year or two that his end-product has improved. Excellent player, and we know Kane would guarantee goals.

“Would it be difficult to get these two players? You bet your life it would be. But Man United have got to go and try and get the best or else we’ll be having the same conversation next year.

“There’s been big improvement over the last year or two with Ole, but that the next step is the biggest and the hardest one for Man United.”

Manchester United are in Europa League action on Thursday night when they take on AS Roma in the return leg of their semi-final tie, having won the first leg 6-2 at Old Trafford last week.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip