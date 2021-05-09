Manchester United are set to join the race to sign West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

ESPN is reporting that the Red Devils are facing competition from Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United for the highly-rated West Brom goalkeeper in the summer.

The same article states that Manchester United are looking at Johnstone as a potential replacement for David De Gea if the Spain international leaves Old Trafford this summer.

According to the same story, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has earmarked Johnstone as his preferred choice to replace De Gea ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

The report goes on to add that the 28-year-old wouldn’t be willing to settle for a back-up role at Manchester United if the Red Devils did re-sign Johnstone.

ESPN reveal that West Brom are looking to secure a transfer fee in the region of £18m for the England shot-stopper after his impressive season for the Baggies.

The article states that West Ham are the frontrunners to sign Johnstone but Tottenham also have a strong interest in the West Brom shot stopper.

Johnstone is open to a move to Manchester United despite facing possible competition from Dean Henderson, according to the report.

The West Brom goalkeeper moved to the baggies in a £6.5m deal from Manchester United in 2018.

