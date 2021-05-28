Ole Gunnar Solskjaer delivers update on Man United summer signings

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that Manchester United will attempt to make “two or three” major signings this summer to strengthen their squad.

The Red Devils suffered a disappointing defeat by Villarreal in the Europa League final on Wednesday night as they were beaten by the Spanish side on penalties to leave them without a trophy once again.

Manchester United have shown some significant signs of improvement in recent months and they finished in second place in the Premier League table, 12 points behind champions Manchester City.

However, it is widely accepted that the Red Devils are in need of a few key signings this summer if they are to challenge the likes of Manchester City at the top of the table next season.

Solskjaer has now admitted that the Red Devils are on the lookout for a number of major new signings this summer as they look to try and challenge for the title next term.

Speaking at his post-match news conference on Wednesday night, Solskjaer said: “We need to get better, simple as.

“We’ve done really well this season to come through a difficult start and no pre-season, losing three of the first six games.

“We pushed in the league and got closer to the top than we thought at that point. And we got to a final but you need to win these finals to make it a good season.

“We, who are here now, need to do better, work better, harder, cleverer.

“But two or three players to strengthen the starting XI and the squad altogether is important for us to go even further.

“I’m sure our challengers will also want to improve, so we’ll improve as much as we can.”

Manchester United have not won the Premier League title since their famous final triumph under Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2013.

