Rio Ferdinand issues warning to Man United about summer signings

Rio Ferdinand has warned Manchester United that any signings they make this summer must be of the “right character” to take the Red Devils to the next level.

Manchester United suffered a disappointing defeat by Villarreal in the Europa League final on Wednesday night after they lost on penalties to Unai Emery’s side after a 1-1 draw.

The Red Devils finished in second place in the Premier League table but without a trophy as they look to continue making progress under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Manchester United, who have not won the title since 2013, will now be focused on the signings they can bring in this summer to bolster their squad ahead of the new campaign.

Former Manchester United and England defender Ferdinand feels that it is key that the Red Devils bring in the right type of player and not complete signings simply to make up the numbers.

Speaking on BT Sport after Manchester United’s loss to Villarreal on penalties on Wednesday night, Ferdinand said: “It needs to be the right people, the right characters and good enough people who can add value to this team.

“For instance, we all talk about [Virgil] Van Dijk being the catalyst for Liverpool, what had he won in England before [he joined Liverpool FC], he was at Southampton, they weren’t fighting for titles or in Europe.

“It’s the right character, the right people that fit your team, the right profile to then take you on and make other people better.

“It’s not about coming in and being a good player necessarily, where do you add value elsewhere, do you make other players better?”

Manchester United finished in second place in the Premier League table and 12 points behind champions and derby rivals Manchester City.

