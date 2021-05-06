Manchester United are interested in a swoop to re-sign Tom Heaton from Aston Villa ahead of the upcoming transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Daily Star is reporting that the Red Devils are planning for life without David De Gea as the Manchester United shot-stopper continues to be linked with a departure this summer.

The same article states that De Gea is ready to leave Old Trafford after falling behind Dean Henderson in the pecking order at the 20-time English champions.

According to the same story, the Manchester United goalkeeper is prepared to consider a loan move amid reports that Paris Saint-Germain want the Spanish shot stopper on a short-term deal.

The Daily Star claim that the Red Devils could look to sign Heaton to provide cover for Henderson ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

The media outlet highlight that Heaton hasn’t made a first-team appearance for Aston Villa in more than 16 months despite his £8m move from Burnley in 2018.

The report claims that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would prefer to sign West Brom shot-stopper Sam Johnstone but the ex-Manchester United goalkeeper would rather a switch to West Ham.

Manchester United will make the trip to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday.

