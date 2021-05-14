Yves Bissouma should move to Manchester United ahead of Liverpool FC in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to Arsenal legend Ian Wright.

The 24-year-old has been a key player for Brighton in the 2020-21 Premier League campaign as the Seagulls look to secure their top-flight status for another season.

Bissouma has been the subject of interest from Arsenal, Liverpool FC, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur over the past 12 months or so.

Liverpool FC are in the market to sign a replacement for Netherlands international Georginio Wijnaldum, who is set to become a free agent this summer.

Manchester United are also thought to be looking to improve their options in the middle of the park ahead of a potential title challenge next term.

Former Arsenal striker Wright explained why he believes Bissouma would be best-served moving to Manchester United ahead of Liverpool FC in the upcoming transfer window.

“Bissouma’s making it clear now he wants to leave,” Wright said on Ringer FC’s Wright’s House podcast. “Bissouma at United… that fits. He’s very good.

“You look at Bissouma, and he’s looking at Liverpool, we know that Liverpool have had their problems this season and you’ve got to choose between Liverpool and Man United in the current climate.

“I’m probably going to go with Man United. At the moment, yeah, because if we didn’t have the pandemic there’s certain things that’s going to happen where someone gets sold so they can finance [another signing].

“And what’s going on at Liverpool, there’s a lot of players getting into that 30 age bracket – Van Dijk, Henderson, the three guys up front.

“You think to yourself, ‘yeah Liverpool are magnificent with what they’ve done these last couple of years’. But you look at Man United and what Man United are on the cusp of doing, it’s a much more attractive proposition right now, much more.

“And I’m not being disrespectful to Liverpool, but it seems to me at Liverpool… where’s the funding? Like when they did Coutinho to get everybody in, when they sold Suarez to get everybody in, where’s that funding coming from for Liverpool for them [potential signings] to say, ‘I can see what they are building’?

“You’ve got three unbelievable players who are getting to a stage of their career where they’re like, ‘can I go to Real Madrid?’… no, it’s not looking as attractive, with all due respect to Liverpool.”

Bissouma has scored one goal in 33 games in the Premier League this season.

The Mali international has scored four times in 92 games in all competitions over the past three seasons.

Brighton signed Bissouma in a £13m deal from Ligue 1 side Lille in the 2018 summer transfer window.

Bissouma has been capped 19 times by the Mali national team.

