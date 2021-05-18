Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Man United v Fulham

Mark Lawrenson is backing Manchester United to secure a straightforward 3-0 win against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Tuesday night.

The Red Devils have lost their last two Premier League games following losses to Leicester City and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford.

The FA Cup winners edged to a 2-1 win over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side before Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp secured his first win at Old Trafford thanks to a 4-2 victory over Manchester United.

Manchester United have lost six times at Old Trafford in the 2020-21 season, while the 20-time English champions haven’t suffered an away defeat.

Fulham have already been relegated to the Championship at the first time of asking following a run of five defeats in their last six league games.

However, the Cottagers have a good record at the traditional big four this term, securing a 1-0 win at Liverpool FC and a 1-1 draw at Arsenal.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Manchester United to secure a 3-0 victory over Fulham at Old Trafford on Tuesday evening.

“United have the Europa League final next week but this is their last home game of the season, with their fans back at Old Trafford, and I think they will field a strong team,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“I can’t see United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer doing the same at Wolves on Sunday, but a win here would be a good way for them to sign off. I don’t think Fulham will be able to stop them.”

Manchester United have won 18 of their past 22 games against Fulham.

The 20-time English champions are unbeaten in their last 12 games against the west London side.

Manchester United are looking to avoid a third consecutive home defeat for the first time since February 1979.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip