Dimitar Berbatov reveals his prediction for Man United v Liverpool FC

Dimitar Berbatov is tipping Manchester United to claim a dominant 3-1 victory over Liverpool FC in their Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Manchester United head into the showdown on the back of their impressive 6-2 victory over AS Roma in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final tie on Thursday night.

The Red Devils have been in good form in the Premier League in recent weeks and currently find themselves second in the table after having won four of their last five games in the top flight.

Liverpool FC started the weekend in sixth place in the Premier League table as Jurgen Klopp looks to steer the Merseyside outfit towards a top-four finish this season.

The Merseyside outfit have struggled to find consistent form in the Premier League this season and currently find themselves 13 points behind Sunday’s opponents Manchester United.

Former Manchester United and Tottenham striker Berbatov believes that the Red Devils will have too much for the visitors on Sunday and he is backing them to claim the win at Old Trafford.

Writing in his column for Metro, Berbatov said: “Well, I’m not there playing so there won’t be any hat-tricks!

“I’m joking. I think it’s a great moment to play Liverpool, even though they’ve had a few good results recently they aren’t producing the football people expect from them and United have had a great season and they are well above Liverpool.

“I think United can get the win, stop City from winning the title this weekend and also pile more pressure on Liverpool’s hopes of European football next season.”

Manchester United will travel to AS Roma for the return leg of their Europa League semi-final clash on Thursday night.

