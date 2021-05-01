Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Man United v Liverpool FC

Michael Owen is backing Manchester United and Liverpool FC to play out a 1-1 draw in their Premier League clash on Sunday afternoon at Old Trafford.

Manchester United head into the game fresh from having secured a dramatic 6-2 win over AS Roma in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final on Thursday night.

The Red Devils will now be looking to return to winning ways in the Premier League after they were held to a goalless draw by Leeds United last weekend.

Liverpool FC are still fighting for a top-four finish in the Premier League, with Jurgen Klopp’s men currently sixth in the table heading into this weekend’s round of fixtures.

The Merseyside outfit are four points behind Chelsea FC in the race to secure Champions League qualification via a top-four finish this term.

Former England star Owen, who played for both Liverpool FC and Manchester United during his decorated career, is backing the two sides to share the spoils in a 1-1 draw in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Both these sides played out a 0-0 draw at Anfield earlier in the season.

“That was followed by another close encounter in the FA Cup, a game United won 3-2, so I believe we could be in for another tight match here.

“Away from home United have been sensational this season. Their home form had been a bit patchy up until recently, however, they come into this undefeated at Old Trafford in six league matches.

“I think United will happily give Liverpool some territory here in the hope they can catch them on the counter.

“To some degree, I think this can work, although it will be hard to keep Liverpool out playing like this over the full 90 minutes.

“With that in mind, I could see this one ending all square with both sides cancelling each other out.”

Manchester United will travel to face AS Roma in the return leg of their Europa League semi-final tie on Thursday night.

