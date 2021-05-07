Rio Ferdinand predicts Man United v Villarreal in Europa League final

Rio Ferdinand is confident that Manchester United will seal a comfortable win over Villarreal in the Europa League final.

The Red Devils secured their place in the showpiece of Europe’s second tier club competition on Thursday night after claiming an aggregate 8-5 win over AS Roma.

Manchester United lost 3-2 to the Italian side on Thursday night but their 6-2 victory from the first leg at Old Trafford was enough to secure their progression.

Villarreal, meanwhile, progressed through to the final thanks to their goalless draw at Arsenal on Thursday night, as Unai Emery’s side claimed a 2-1 aggregate win over his former employers.

Manchester United will now take on Villarreal in the Europa League final on 26 May as they look to win their first major piece of silverware under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Former Red Devils defender Ferdinand feels that the Premier League outfit should have more than enough to win the trophy for a second time following their triumph back in 2017.

Speaking to BT Sport on Thursday night, Ferdinand said of the final: “If Manchester United turn up and perform anywhere near their best, they win the game, hands down, probably by a couple of goals.

“They’ve got players in there that have won this competition already as well. Unai Emery has got experience but some of these Man United players on the pitch have been there and done it too.

“Listen, I don’t see it being a huge problem for Manchester United. But it’s a final and the players won’t look at it like that.

“They will know they need to prepare right, focus and get the job done.”

Manchester United are back in Premier League action on Sunday when they travel to take on Aston Villa in the top flight.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip