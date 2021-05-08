Ole Gunnar Solskjaer issues warning ahead of Man United v Villarreal

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks ahead to Man United's clash with Villarreal in the Europa League final this month

The Sport Review
By The Sport Review
Saturday 8 May 2021, 05:15 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has warned his Manchester United players to expect a difficult game when they take on Villarreal in the Europa League final later this month.

Solskjaer watched his side slump to a 3-2 loss to AS Roma in the second leg of their semi-final tie on Thursday but book their place in the final thanks to an 8-5 aggregate win.

Villarreal, meanwhile, sealed their spot in the showpiece thanks to a 2-1 aggregate win over Arsenal following a goalless draw in the second leg at The Emirates on Thursday night.

Manchester United will now aim to try and win their first major trophy under Solskjaer when they take on Villarreal in the final at the end of the month.

Solskjaer is expecting a difficult game against Unai Emery’s side but he feels that the Red Devils do have enough to clinch the victory and the trophy.

Speaking after Thursday’s clash with AS Roma, Solskjaer said of Villarreal: “[They’ve] beaten an Arsenal side which is never easy and any team that gets to a final is a good team.

“It’s going to be a difficult game but we’re looking forward to it, this is what we’ve always wanted – to play a final, last game of the season, chance to win a trophy.

“We’ve lost four semi-finals and finally we’re through.”

He added: “We’ve just got to start analysing Villarreal, of course we’ve watched them a little bit now.

“We know a little bit about them, but we’re ready for a final. It’s a one-off.

“The second leg in the semis is always a difficult game, but a final is a final. Anything can happen but we’ll prepare well.”

Manchester United will now switch their attentions back to Premier League affairs and their trip to Aston Villa this weekend.

