Gary Lineker praised Scott McTominay for a “superb” performance in Manchester United’s loss to Villarreal on penalties in the Europa League final on Wednesday night.

Manchester United club captain Harry Maguire started the Europa League final on the bench following an injury that he picked up against Aston Villa earlier this month.

The Red Devils fell behind in the 29th minute when Gerard Moreno scored from close range from a Villarreal set-piece to expose Manchester United’s defensive frailties.

Manchester United were level in the 55th minute when Edinson Cavani reacted quickest to a loose ball to score his 15th goal of the season in all competitions.

McTominay played a role in Cavani’s goal after his determined play led to the corner that ultimately resulted in the Uruguay international’s equaliser.

The Scotland international was a more dominant force in the middle of the park than his midfield colleagues Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba.

McTominay was withdrawn in extra time as Solskjaer brought on Juan Mata and Alex Telles with penalties in mind.

David De Gea missed the crucial spot kick for Manchester United after his Villarreal counterpart Gero Rulli converted his penalty.

Former Spurs striker Lineker took to Twitter to praise McTominay for his excellent display in Manchester United’s loss to Villarreal on penalties in the Europa League final.

Lineker wrote on Twitter: “Scott McTominay has been absolutely superb.”

McTominay scored seven times in 49 games in all competitions in the 2020-21 season.

Manchester United finished in second place in the Premie League table this season.

The Red Devils ended up 12 points behind Manchester City to secure their place in next season’s Champions League.

