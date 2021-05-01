Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Man United v Liverpool FC

Mark Lawrenson is predicting that Manchester United will earn a point in a 1-1 draw with Liverpool FC in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils came from 2-1 behind to secure a resounding 6-2 victory over AS Roma in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final on Thursday night.

Goals from Bruno Fernandes, Edinson Cavani, Paul Pogba and Mason Greenwood secured a resounding first-leg victory for the 20-time English champions.

Manchester United are unbeaten in the Premier League since a surprise 2-1 loss to Sheffield United at Old Trafford at the end of January.

The Red Devils saw their five-game winning run come to an end in the Premier League last weekend after Manchester United were held to a 0-0 draw at Leeds.

Liverpool FC are finishing the 2020-21 Premier League season with a whimper following a 1-1 draw with Newcastle last weekend.

Jurgen Klopp’s side face an uphill battle to usurp Chelsea FC in fourth place ahead of their trip to Manchester United.

Liverpool FC are in sixth position and four points behind Chelsea FC with five games left to play.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Manchester United to secure a point with Liverpool FC in a 1-1 draw on Sunday.

“It was a pretty turgid affair when these two drew 0-0 at Anfield in January, and I am not expecting a thriller this time either – these games are rarely great ones,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“We might at least get a goal or two on Sunday, though.

“Manchester United have been winning at home recently, but they have left it late to win their past two league matches at Old Trafford.

“Burnley and Brighton have both scored there in the past month, so I think Liverpool will manage that too.”

Liverpool FC played out a goalless stalemate with Manchester United in their Premier League meeting at Anfield in January.

