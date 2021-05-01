Dimitar Berbatov reveals his prediction for Newcastle United v Arsenal

Dimitar Berbatov is tipping Newcastle United to claim a 2-0 victory over Arsenal in their Premier League clash at St James’ Park on Sunday.

The Gunners head into the game looking to return to winning ways after the disappointment of their 2-1 loss to Villarreal in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final clash on Thursday night.

Arsenal have struggled to find consistent form in the top flight in recent weeks and the Gunners have only managed to win one of their last five games in the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta’s men started the weekend in 10th place in the Premier League table and way off the pace in the race for Champions League qualification via a top-four finish.

Newcastle, meanwhile, have won two of their last three games and started the weekend in 16th place in the Premier League table.

Former Tottenham and Manchester United striker Berbatov is backing the Magpies to claim all three points when they welcome the Gunners to St James’ Park this weekend.

Writing in his column for Metro, Berbatov said: “Arsenal will definitely have an eye on their Europa League second leg, the last game was a disaster for them and they have a lot to do to put things right.

“I think Newcastle can catch them out here and get the win, it’s a great time for them to play them.”

Arsenal will host Villarreal in the return leg of their Europa League semi-final clash at The Emirates on Thursday night.

