Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Newcastle v Arsenal

Mark Lawrenson is tipping Newcastle United to secure a 2-1 win against Arsenal in their Premier League meeting at St James’ Park on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners suffered a 2-1 loss to their former manager Unai Emery and his Villarreal side in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final on Thursday night.

Arsenal haven’t won a Premier League game since a 3-0 victory over Sheffield United on 11 April to highlight the north London side’s inconsistent performances.

Mikel Arteta’s side will be eager to return to winning ways against the Magpies to build some momentum ahead of the second leg of their Europa League semi-final next Thursday.

Newcastle secured a late point against Liverpool FC last weekend after on-loan Arsenal star Joe Wilcock managed to equalise in the third minute of added time at Anfield.

The Magpies are unbeaten in their last four Premier League games to help Steve Bruce’s side ease clear of the relegation zone.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Newcastle to secure a 2-1 win against Arsenal at St James’ Park on Sunday afternoon.

“Arsenal’s priority has to be the Europa League now, because it is the only way they are getting into Europe next season,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“The Gunners are extremely inconsistent at the best of times and I just have a feeling Newcastle will come out on top here.

“Part of that is down to the Magpies’ form – they have won two and drawn two of their past four games – but they also have their big guns back in attack and they have made a big difference.”

Arsenal were 3-0 winners against Newcastle at The Emirates in January thanks to goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka.

The Gunners have won their last six games against Newcastle in all competitions.

