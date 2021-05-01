Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Newcastle v Arsenal

Michael Owen is backing Newcastle United to hold Arsenal to a 1-1 draw in their Premier League clash at St James’ Park on Sunday.

The Gunners head into the game looking to bounce back from their 2-1 loss to Villarreal in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final tie on Thursday night.

Arsenal have struggled to find consistent form in the Premier League in recent weeks and have only been able to win one of their last five games in the top flight.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, are currently 16th in the table and nine points above the relegation zone with five games left to play this term.

The Magpies have drawn two and won two of their last four games in the top flight as they bid to secure their status in the top flight for another season.

Former England and Liverpool FC star Owen is expecting to see Arsenal and Newcastle United play out a 1-1 draw in their Premier League clash on Sunday afternoon.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Newcastle have turned the corner and now look like a side that are playing with the shackles off.

“Their last-gasp goal to take a point from Anfield last Saturday will have ensured good vibes around the training ground all week.

“For Arsenal, it’s virtually the exact opposite. Whenever they seem to get going, they hit a roadblock.

“It’s been a frustrating season for Gunners’ fans and coming up against such a buoyed Newcastle side here, I think they may have to settle for a point.”

Arsenal will host Villarreal in the return leg of their Europa League semi-final clash on Thursday night.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip