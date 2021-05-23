Paul Merson issues warning to Harry Kane about Chelsea FC, Man United

Paul Merson believes that Harry Kane should either join Manchester City or stay at Tottenham Hotspur this summer – and ignore interest from Chelsea FC or Manchester United.

The future of the England international looks set to be a source of speculation in the summer transfer window as the 27-year-old ponders his options ahead of next season.

Kane has been in fine form for Tottenham this season but has once again ended the campaign without a major trophy.

The England striker scored more than 20 goals and made more than 10 assists in the Premier League for the Lilywhites this term to underline his status as one of the division’s top talents.

Chelsea FC, Manchester City and Manchester United have all been credited with an interest in Kane in recent months as the summer transfer window draws nearer.

However, former Arsenal star Merson feels that Kane would be wise to either stay at Tottenham or join Manchester City.

Writing in his column for the Daily Star ahead of the final day of the Premier League season, Merson said: “If Harry Kane wants to win trophies he has to go to Manchester City. You are guaranteed to win trophies there.

“But he’d have more chance of breaking Alan Shearer’s record as the greatest goalscorer in Premier League history if he stayed at Spurs.

“At City, he won’t play every game against the lesser teams in the league where you can win by three or four goals.

“They will save him for those big Champions League nights. And maybe that’s what he wants – but Shearer’s record would be a hell of a thing to break.

“If he goes to United and they don’t win the league, he’s suddenly under scrutiny. And I don’t think he could join Chelsea even if it did mean he doesn’t have to uproot his family.

“Going there would be like Sol Campbell leaving Spurs for Arsenal. The fans would hate him if he did that. So City makes the most sense.

“I just wonder how much it will take to get him because Daniel Levy is not just going to let him walk away. It’s not up to Kane, it’s up Spurs.”

Kane has scored 29 goals for club and country this season.

