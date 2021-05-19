Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Tottenham v Aston Villa

Mark Lawrenson is backing Tottenham Hotspur to ease to 2-1 win against Aston Villa on Wednesday night

The Sport Review
By The Sport Review
Wednesday 19 May 2021, 06:00 UK
Spurs caretaker manager Ryan Mason (Photo: Spurs TV)
Spurs caretaker manager Ryan Mason (Photo: Spurs TV)

Mark Lawrenson is backing Tottenham Hotspur to secure a 2-1 win against Aston Villa at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday night.

Spurs will be looking to secure back-to-back Premier League victories after Tottenham were 2-0 winners against Wolverhampton Wanderers in north London last weekend.

Tottenham are in sixth position in the Premier League table and four points behind Liverpool FC in the race to secure a spot in the Champions League next term.

Ryan Mason’s side would need a minor miracle to sneak a top-four finish given Leicester City, Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC appear most likely to secure two of the final three spots.

Aston Villa have only managed to win one of their last six Premier League games to leave the Birmingham side in 11th position in the table.

The Birmingham outfit are winless in their last three Premier League games to leave Dean Smith’s side in the bottom half of the table.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Tottenham to ease to a 2-1 win over Aston Villa at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday night.

“Tottenham’s home form has held up over the past few weeks, but they are not going to get in the Champions League from here,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“Spurs should be able to get at Villa, who let another lead slip at Crystal Palace on Sunday and seem to be leaking more goals at the moment.”

Spurs were 2-0 winners against Aston Villa at Villa Park back in March when Jose Mourinho was still in charge of the north London side.

Tottenham secured a comfortable win thanks to goals from Alves Morais and Harry Kane.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Michael Owen
Michael Owen predicts where Liverpool FC, Chelsea FC will finish
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand predicts where Liverpool FC will finish this season
Thomas Tuchel
Thomas Tuchel wants Chelsea FC star Antonio Rudiger to sign new contract
Mason Mount
'He is absolutely key for us': Thomas Tuchel talks up Chelsea FC star Mason Mount
Man United striker Edinson Cavani (Photo: Edinson Cavani / Instagram)
Edinson Cavani makes open admission to Man United fans
Related Articles

Home »
Michael Owen
Michael Owen predicts where Liverpool FC, Chelsea FC will finish
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand predicts where Liverpool FC will finish this season
Thomas Tuchel
Thomas Tuchel wants Chelsea FC star Antonio Rudiger to sign new contract
Mason Mount
'He is absolutely key for us': Thomas Tuchel talks up Chelsea FC star Mason Mount
Man United striker Edinson Cavani (Photo: Edinson Cavani / Instagram)
Edinson Cavani makes open admission to Man United fans
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network