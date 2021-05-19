Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Tottenham v Aston Villa

Mark Lawrenson is backing Tottenham Hotspur to secure a 2-1 win against Aston Villa at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday night.

Spurs will be looking to secure back-to-back Premier League victories after Tottenham were 2-0 winners against Wolverhampton Wanderers in north London last weekend.

Tottenham are in sixth position in the Premier League table and four points behind Liverpool FC in the race to secure a spot in the Champions League next term.

Ryan Mason’s side would need a minor miracle to sneak a top-four finish given Leicester City, Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC appear most likely to secure two of the final three spots.

Aston Villa have only managed to win one of their last six Premier League games to leave the Birmingham side in 11th position in the table.

The Birmingham outfit are winless in their last three Premier League games to leave Dean Smith’s side in the bottom half of the table.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Tottenham to ease to a 2-1 win over Aston Villa at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday night.

“Tottenham’s home form has held up over the past few weeks, but they are not going to get in the Champions League from here,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“Spurs should be able to get at Villa, who let another lead slip at Crystal Palace on Sunday and seem to be leaking more goals at the moment.”

Spurs were 2-0 winners against Aston Villa at Villa Park back in March when Jose Mourinho was still in charge of the north London side.

Tottenham secured a comfortable win thanks to goals from Alves Morais and Harry Kane.

