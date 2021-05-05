Brendan Rodgers told to sign Leicester star if he becomes Tottenham manager

Brendan Rodgers should take Jonny Evans to Tottenham Hotspur if the Leicester City boss replaces Jose Mourinho at the north London club, according to BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks.

The Northern Irish head coach has been heavily linked with the vacant managerial position at Tottenham over the past couple of weeks since Spurs parted company with Mourinho.

The 48-year-old has emerged as one of the frontrunners to replace Mourinho following Leicester’s transformation into top-four contenders under the former Liverpool FC boss.

However, Spurs may find it difficult to lure Rodgers to the English capital given that Leicester could demand a hefty compensation fee for the Northern Irishman.

Evans helped Leicester to battle to a point with a goal in a 1-1 draw with Southampton in the Premier League on Friday night despite an impressive performance from the Saints.

The ex-Manchester United defender continues to produce influential performances in the heart of the Leicester defence despite his age.

BBC Sport pundit Crooks reckons Rodgers should consider taking Evans with him to Tottenham if he does become the next Spurs manager.

“This was an impressive display by Southampton,” Crooks told BBC Sport.

“It wasn’t that long ago the Saints played Leicester at home, had a man sent off and had nine goals put past them. These days this is a very different Southampton. The red card shown to Jannik Vestergaard was so appalling it makes you wonder what the game is coming to.

“Leicester missed a massive opportunity by not taking advantage of this shocking decision. It took a goal by Jonny Evans, who is in terrific form at the moment, to salvage a point for the Foxes.

“If Brendan Rodgers does go to Spurs, he could do a lot worse than take Evans with him.”

Evans has scored two goals in his past three games for Leicester.

The Northern Ireland international has scored five times in 110 games in all competitions over the past three seasons.

