Tottenham Hotspur are willing to consider the sale of Harry Kane to Manchester City if the Citizens are willing to include Gabriel Jesus as part of the deal, according to a report in England.

The Daily Star is reporting that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy will be looking to secure maximum value for Kane if the England international does leave the north London side this summer.

The same article states that Tottenham could be interested in selling Kane if Manchester City offer around £70m and Gabriel Jesus who Spurs believe is worth £70m.

According to the same story, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola would be reluctant to sell Jesus given the Brazilian striker’s importance to the Premier League champions.

The Daily Star suggest that the Citizens could be willing to use Netherlands international Nathan Ake as part of a deal for Kane but the Eastlands outfit are reluctant to include Jesus.

The media outlet go on to add that the situation at Tottenham is complicated given Spurs still don’t have a manager amid reports Mauricio Pochettino could return to the club.

Jesus scored nine goals and made four assists in 29 games in the Premier League this season to help the Eastlands outfit win the top-flight crown.

The South American forward moved to Manchester City in a £33m deal from Palmeiras.

