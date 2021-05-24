Tottenham Hotspur rejected an approach from Manchester City to sign Harry Kane in the January transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Star on Sunday, as quoted by the Daily Mirror, is reporting that Manchester City have been long-term admirers of the England international following Kane’s prolific performances for the north London side.

The same article states that Manchester City haven’t been deterred from pursuing Kane in the summer transfer window amid reports that the 27-year-old has asked to leave Spurs.

According to the same story, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy may be forced to relax his stance on Kane in the coming months in order to secure a sizable transfer fee.

The report goes on to add that the Spurs chief is looking to secure a transfer fee in the region of £100m given Kane’s prolific performances for the north London side.

The Star On Sunday suggest that Manchester City could be prepared to meet the asking price given Sergio Aguero is set to depart the Eastlands outfit this summer.

The media outlet add that Kane is eager to remain in the Premier League so he can pursue Alan Shearer’s Premier League all-time scoring record.

Kane has scored 22 times and has made 13 assists ahead of Tottenham’s clash against Leicester City on the final day of the Premier League season.

