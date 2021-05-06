Tottenham Hotspur are interested in a potential bid for Norwich City right-back Max Aarons, according to a report in England.

Website Football Insider is reporting that Spurs have earmarked Aarons as a potential summer recruit to bolster their defensive options.

The same article states that Tottenham have rekindled their interest in the full-back after Spurs previously attempted to sign the Canaries defender.

According to the same story, the north London side are set to prioritise signing a new right-back in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The report reveals that Spurs have highlighted Aarons as a player capable of improving their options in the problem position.

Football Insider claim that the Championship side would be willing to part company with Aarons if Norwich receive an offer in the region of £30m.

The media outlet add that Norwich have an agreement with Aaron that he can leave this summer after he spent the 2020-21 season in the second tier of English football.

The article reveals that Tottenham could face competition from Everton, while Spurs chairman Daniel Levy may be reluctant to meet Norwich’s £30m asking price.

Aarons has scored two goals in 44 games in the Championship this term.

The 21-year-old moved to Norwich from Luton Town in 2018 before scoring five times in 129 games for the Canaries.

