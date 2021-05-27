Tottenham Hotspur are ready to make a move for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

Website Goal is reporting that Zaha is ready to leave Crystal Palace this summer following Roy Hodgson’s departure at the end of the Premier League season.

The same article states that Crystal Palace are still reluctant to allow Zaha to leave so the north London side could face a battle to convince the Eagles to sell.

According to the same story, Spurs and Everton both have a strong interest in signing Zaha this summer following disappointing seasons for both Premier League clubs.

Goal reveal that Everton have been tracking Zaha for over two years and the Toffees are hopeful that they can sign the Ivorian winger in a cut-price deal.

The report adds that the Merseyside outfit are hopeful Palace will sell Zaha for a transfer fee in the region of £40m.

The media outlet claim that Spurs are interested in Zaha and could make a move for the Ivory Coast forward to bolster their squad ahead of a top-four challenge next term.

Goal add that the chance of Spurs making a bid for Zaha will increase if Harry Kane leaves the club this summer.

Zaha has scored 11 goals and has made two assists in 30 games in the Premier League in the 2020-21 season.

