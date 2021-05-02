Dimitar Berbatov reveals his prediction for Tottenham v Sheffield United

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Tottenham Hotspur to claim a dominant 4-0 win over Sheffield United in their Premier League clash on Sunday.

Spurs are getting ready to welcome the Blades to their home ground on Sunday evening as they look to bounce back from the disappointment of losing their League Cup final clash against Manchester City last weekend.

Ryan Mason’s side were beaten 1-0 by Manchester City in the showpiece at Wembley just days after Jose Mourinho was sacked as the north London club’s manager.

Tottenham started the Premier League weekend in seventh place in the table as they look to keep alive their hopes of finishing in the top four this season.

Sheffield United, meanwhile, are rooted to the bottom of the table after having won just five games all season in the top flight.

Former Spurs and Manchester United star Berbatov is tipping the north London side to claim a comfortable win against the Blades in Sunday evening’s clash.

Writing in his column for Metro, Berbatov said: “Honestly, this is a very winnable game for Spurs and they need a good win to bounce back from the cup final defeat.

“Sheffield United are relegated and Spurs should have more than enough in the tank to win this game.”

Tottenham will take on Leeds United in their next Premier League game on Saturday 8 May.

