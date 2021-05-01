Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Tottenham v Sheffield United

Michael Owen is backing Tottenham Hotspur to claim a comfortable 3-0 win over Sheffield United in their Premier League clash on Sunday evening.

Spurs head into the game looking to bounce back from the disappointment of their 1-0 loss to Manchester City in the League Cup final at Wembley last weekend.

The Lilywhites went down to Pep Guardiola’s men at Wembley following the sacking of Jose Mourinho as their manager in the lead-up to the clash.

Ryan Mason has been placed in temporary charge of the north London side as Tottenham look to try and finish the season on a positive note.

As things stand, the Lilywhites are currently in seventh place in the Premier League table and five points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC with five games left to play this term.

Former England and Manchester United star Owen is tipping the Lilywhites to claim a comfortable victory over basement club Sheffield United, who have only won five games all season.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “It’s been a rollercoaster few weeks for Spurs fans.

“Losing Jose Mourinho and then to be just edged out of the EFL Cup by Manchester City, the visit of relegated Sheffield United provides an opportunity to get three points in the bag.

“The Blades won at home to Brighton last week. The shackles are off, so I expect them to play with a bit more freedom, although up against a Tottenham side that is still full of quality, I expect the home side to take the points in comfortable fashion.”

Tottenham will take on Leeds, Wolves, Aston Villa and Leicester City in their remaining four games in the Premier League this season.

