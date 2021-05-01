Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Tottenham v Sheffield United

Mark Lawrenson is tipping Tottenham Hotspur to secure a 3-0 victory over Sheffield United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday evening.

Spurs still have an outside chance of finishing in the Premier League’s top four despite losing two of their last six top-flight fixtures.

Tottenham parted company with Jose Mourinho last month and Ryan Mason took charge of their 2-1 win against Southampton in the Premier League.

The Spurs caretaker manager was unable to mastermind a win in the League Cup final last weekend after Tottenham lost 1-0 to Manchester City.

The north London side are in seventh position and five points behind Chelsea FC, who occupy the final Champions League qualifying spot.

Sheffield United have already been relegated to the Championship but the Blades still have pride to play for as they look to avoid finishing bottom of the Premier League.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Tottenham to ease to a straightforward win against Sheffield United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday evening.

“I was surprised by how poor Tottenham were in last weekend’s Carabao Cup final,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport. “They got their tactics all wrong.

“Early on, they couldn’t get the ball off Manchester City and they couldn’t get out of their half. City basically battered them without scoring a goal before the break and, even in the second half, Spurs never looked like winning the game.

“Things should be a bit easier for them against Sheffield United and they should create some chances this time too.

“I know Sheffield United had a good win against Brighton last time out but the Seagulls still had plenty of opportunities to get something out of the game. Tottenham will find a way through.”

Tottenham were 3-1 winners against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane back in January.

Serge Aurier, Harry Kane and Tanguy Ndombele got on the score sheet for Spurs in their win.

Spurs have only managed to win two of their last six games against the Yorkshire team.

