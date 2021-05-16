Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Tottenham v Wolves

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Tottenham Hotspur to ease to a 2-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Tottenham will be looking to keep their slim hopes of finishing in the top four alive with a win against Wolves in the Premier League in north London this weekend.

Spurs would need Chelsea FC, Leicester City, Liverpool FC and West Ham to suffer a sensational collapse to sneak into the Champions League qualification spots.

Ryan Mason’s side suffered a 3-1 loss to Leeds United at Elland Road last weekend to effectively end their hopes of finishing in the top four after a difficult season.

Wolves are in 12th place in the Premier League table and 11 points adrift of Tottenham in the standings.

Former Spurs striker Berbatov is backing Tottenham to edge to a 2-0 win over Wolves at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

“Spurs are still fighting for European football and I will support them because Ryan Mason is a young coach and I want to see him do well,” Berbatov told Metro.

“Wolves haven’t had the best season and there is a lot on the line for Spurs, I think they will win this one.”

Tottenham have lost half of their Premier League home games against Wolves, including defeats in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons.

In fact, Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo could become the first Premier League manager to win his first three away games at Spurs.

Tottenham have been in decent home form over the past month or so, winning five of their last six home fixtures.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip