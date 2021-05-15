Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Tottenham v Wolves

Mark Lawrenson is backing Tottenham Hotspur to edge to a 2-0 win against Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Spurs will be looking to keep their slim hopes of finishing in the top four alive with a much-needed win against Wolves.

Tottenham lost 3-1 to Leeds United at Elland Road last weekend to suffer a hammerblow to their Champions League qualification hopes.

Ryan Mason took over the reins of Spurs from Jose Mourinho last month but the Tottenham caretaker manager has struggled to resurrect the north London side’s form.

The north London side have struggled to find consistency throughout the 2020-21 season despite the prolific form of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

Wolves are in 12th place and only 11 points behind Tottenham in the Premier League standings.

The West Midlands side were 2-1 winners against nine-man Brighton at Molineux last weekend.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Spurs to secure a 2-0 win over Wolves at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

“Wolves have started to pick up a bit in the past few weeks, but it says a lot about their season that they probably still won’t finish in the top half of the table,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“It’s hard to know exactly what to expect from Tottenham. On paper, they should win this game, but they will have to play a lot better than they did in their defeat by Leeds last time out.”

Tottenham have struggled against Wolves over the past three years, winning just one of their four meetings.

In fact, Nuno Espírito Santo’s side have won their last two games against Tottenham in north London, scoring six goals.

Spurs will take on Aston Villa in their mid-week fixture before Tottenham travel to Leicester City on the final day of the Premier League season.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip