Gary Lineker reacts to Edinson Cavani’s display in Man United’s loss to Villarreal in Europa League final

Gary Lineker took to Twitter to heap praise on Edinson Cavani for his performance in the Europa League final despite Manchester United’s penalty shootout loss to Villarreal on Wednesday night.

Manchester United started strongly but Ole Gunnar Solskjar’s side fell behind in the 29th minute when Gerard Moreno managed to poke a finish past David De Gea.

Moreno’s opener was his 30th goal of the season in all competitions as Manchester United failed to defend a set-piece in the absence of captain Harry Maguire.

Manchester United were denied a penalty at the start of the second half when Mason Greenwood was brought down inside the Villarreal penalty area by Alfonso Medraza.

But Cavani levelled 10 minutes after half-time when he reacted quickest to a loose ball to place a finish into the net.

Lineker took to Twitter to heap praise on Cavani for his clinical finish in the Europa League final.

Lineker wrote on Twitter: “Once a poacher, always a poacher. Proper goal from the evergreen @ECavaniOfficial 🙌🏻”

However, Manchester United were unable to kick on and score a winner in normal time and then extra time to force the Europa League final to a penalty shootout.

De Gea missed the crucial spot-kick for Manchester United in a 11-10 loss to Villarreal on penalties.

Cavani has scored 15 goals in all competitions in the 2020-21 season.

Manchester United finished in second place in the Premier League table this season after ending up 12 points behind champions Manchester City.

