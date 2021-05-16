Gary Lineker reacts to Alisson’s goal in Liverpool FC’s 2-1 win at West Brom

Gary Lineker took to Twitter to heap praise on Alisson Becker after the Liverpool FC goalkeeper’s dramatic winner in their 2-1 win over West Brom on Sunday night.

The Reds managed to secure a vital three points in the race to secure a top-four finish as Liverpool FC look to overhaul Chelsea FC or Leicester City in the final two games.

Hal Robson-Kanu broke the deadlock in the 15th minute before Mohamed Salah levelled before half-time with a clinical finish to offer the visitors hope of completing a comeback.

Liverpool FC were struggling to find a way past a stubborn West Brom side who produced a professional performance despite the Baggies being relegated last weekend.

Sadio Mane, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Roberto Firmino missed opportunities before Liverpool FC won a corner in the fifth-minute of added time at The Hawthorns.

Alisson ventured up for the set-piece and the Brazilian goalkeeper managed to get on the end of Alexander-Arnold’s corner to net a dramatic winner for the Reds.

Former Leicester striker Lineker took to Twitter to react to Alisson’s late headed winner at The Hawthorns.

Lineker wrote on Twitter: “Crikey! I’ve seen it all now. A last second winner from @LFC’s keeper. Alisson wonderland.”

Liverpool FC moved to within a point of Chelsea FC in the top-four race.

The Reds will face Burnley at Turf Moor on Wednesday night before Liverpool FC host Crystal Palace on the final day of the campaign.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip