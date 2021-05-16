Jamie Carragher reacts to Alisson’s goal in Liverpool FC’s 2-1 win at West Brom

Jamie Carragher hailed Alisson Becker’s “brilliant” added-time winner in Liverpool FC’s 2-1 win over West Brom at The Hawthorns.

The Reds looked to be heading towards a stalemate with West Brom to all but end their hopes of sneaking a top-four finish.

Mohamed Salah equalised in the 33rd minute to cancel out Hal Robson-Kanu’s 15th-minute opener.

Liverpool FC had chances to score a winner but Sadio Mane, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Salah couldn’t beat West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

Alisson went up for a last-ditch corner in the fifth minute of added time and the Brazilian goalkeeper managed to get on the end of Alexander-Arnold’s corner.

The Liverpool FC number one’s header moved the Merseyside outfit to within a point of fourth-placed Chelsea FC ahead of the west London side’s home game against third-placed Leicester City on Tuesday night.

Former Liverpool FC defender Carragher believes Alisson’s sensational winner could prove a big moment in the top-four race with two games left to play in the 2020-21 campaign.

“There is still a way to go but they know how big this [goal] is,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“You can imagine how Chelsea and Leicester feel watching that. It’ll be a blow. It’ll give Liverpool a huge lift. You need a but of luck. It was a brilliant assist from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

“You often see a goalkeeper go up and get in the way but West Brom didn’t know what to do with him. It’s a brilliant header.”

Alisson’s header was his first goal of his professional career.

The Brazil international moved to Liverpool FC in a £69m deal from Italian club AS Roma in the 2019 summer transfer window.

