Jordan Henderson reacts to Alisson’s goal in Liverpool FC’s 2-1 win at West Brom

Jordan Henderson took to Twitter to dedicate a message to Liverpool FC’s match-winner Alisson Becker after the goalkeeper’s dramatic headed-winner in their 2-1 win at West Brom at The Hawthorns on Sunday evening.

The Reds looked to be heading for a 1-1 draw with the relegated side after Liverpool FC struggled to get going in the Premier League clash despite needing three points to bolster their top-four hopes.

Liverpool FC fell behind in the 15th after Hal Robson-Kanu’s opener before Mohamed Salah netted a clinical equaliser before half-time to get the visitors back into the game.

The Merseyside outfit struggled to create a clearcut opportunity to complete their comeback and their frontmen were wasteful in front of goal when a half chance did appear.

Alisson ventured up for a corner in the fifth minute of added time and the Liverpool FC goalkeeper managed to steer a header past West Brom shot stopper Sam Johnstone.

It was the Brazil international’s first goal of his career and moved Liverpool FC to within a point of fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

Liverpool FC captain Henderson took to Twitter to dedicate a message to Alisson after his dramatic winner.

Henderson wrote on Twitter: “What a header! We never give up. Well done boys”

Liverpool FC will take on Burnley at Turf Moor on Wednesday night before a home game against Crystal Palace on the final day of the Premier League season next weekend.

