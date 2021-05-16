Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for West Brom v Liverpool FC

Dimitar Berbatov is tipping Liverpool FC to ease to a 3-0 win against West Brom at The Hawthorns on Sunday.

The Reds will be looking to continue their winning run as Jurgen Klopp’s side look to squeeze into the top-four positions.

Liverpool FC were 4-2 winners against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Thursday night thanks to goals from Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah.

The Merseyside outfit are in fifth position and four points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC, having played a game less than the west London outfit in the 2020-21 season.

West Brom were condemned to a return to the Championship last weekend following a 3-1 loss to Arsenal at The Emirates.

Former Spurs striker Berbatov is backing Liverpool FC to secure a 3-0 win over West Brom at The Hawthorns on Sunday afternoon.

“Liverpool need to finish on a strong note and they have a serious chance of getting into the top four,” Berbatov is quoted as saying by Metro.

“They need to make a statement to show that they will be back next season and against West Brom who are already relegated they have a good opportunity to do that.

“Big Sam has a habit of creating problems for big teams but this is a huge chance for Klopp’s side.”

Liverpool FC have failed to beat West Brom in six of their last eight Premier League meetings.

The Reds are unbeaten in 11 games against the Baggies despite their patchy record.

Liverpool FC are unbeaten in their last seven Premier League games, which amounts to the best run in the English top flight of any team.

Liverpool FC have won six of their last eight away fixtures in the Premier League ahead of their trip to West Brom.

