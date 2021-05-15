Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for West Brom v Liverpool FC

Mark Lawrenson is backing Liverpool FC to secure a 2-0 win against West Brom at The Hawthorns on Sunday.

The Merseyside outfit kept their top-four hopes alive with a 4-2 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Thursday night.

Bruno Fernandes broke the deadlock in the 10th minute at Old Trafford before Diogo Jota equalised midway through the first half.

Roberto Firmino scored either side of half-time to give Liverpool FC a commanding 3-1 lead before Marcus Rashford reduced the deficit.

Liverpool FC secured three points when Mohamed Salah scored in added time at the end of the Premier League clash.

The Reds are in fifth place and four points behind Chelsea FC with a game in hand over the Champions League finalists and Leicester City.

West Brom have been relegated to the Championship following a 3-1 loss to Arsenal last weekend.

However, Sam Allardyce will likely relish the chance to inflict damage upon Liverpool FC’s top-four hopes.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Liverpool FC to secure a 2-0 win over West Brom at The Hawthorns on Sunday afternoon.

“Liverpool’s last three games of the season are all winnable – this one, then Burnley away and Crystal Palace at home,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“But the reason the Reds are outside of the top four is because they have been dropping points against teams they should beat – they don’t win enough of them.

“West Brom’s relegation last weekend should help Jurgen Klopp’s side on Sunday, though.

“Yes, I know you could argue that the pressure is off the Baggies now, and they can play with a bit of freedom.

“From Liverpool’s point of view, though, I’d much rather be facing a team that has just gone down rather than be in a scenario where West Brom are still fighting hard to survive.”

Liverpool FC were held to a 1-1 draw with West Brom back in December to start the Merseyside outfit’s dramatic collapse in the title race.

The Reds have failed to win their last four games against the Baggies in all competitions.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip