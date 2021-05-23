Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Wolves v Man United

Mark Lawrenson is predicting that Manchester United will ease to a 2-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils have failed to secure three points in their last three Premier League outings to lose some of their momentum ahead of the Europa League final next week.

Manchester United suffered successive home defeats by Liverpool FC and Leicester City before a 1-1 draw with relegated Fulham at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

The 20-time English champions are the only Premier League team with an unbeaten record on the road this season following 11 victories and seven stalemates.

Wolves will be looking to end a two-game losing run and finish Nuno Espirito Santo’s rein at Molineux Stadium with a win.

The Midlands side are in 12th position in the Premier League table following a difficult 2020-21 season for Wolves.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Manchester United to secure a 2-0 win over Wolves at the Molineux Stadium on Sunday.

“Wolves have not had a good season, and they have probably been waiting for it to finish since about January,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“They now know they need a new manager too.

“Manchester United have only taken one point from their past three league games. I know they have been missing Harry Maguire at the back, but that is still a concern.

“They really need to put in a good performance here. I know they have got the Europa League final on Wednesday but they can’t just collectively say ‘we have a big game next week, we are saving ourselves’. It doesn’t quite work like that.”

Manchester United have lost just one of their past seven meetings against Wolves in the Premier League.

The Red Devils have failed to win in four visits to Wolves.

Manchester United were 1-0 winners against Wolves at Old Trafford thanks to Marcus Rashford’s goal in the second minute of added time.

