Michael Owen states his prediction for Wolves v Man United

Michael Owen is backing Manchester United to end their 2020-21 Premier League season with a win against Wolves at Molineux Stadium on Sunday.

The Red Devils are ending Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s second full season in charge with a whimper following a three-game winless run.

Manchester United played out a 1-1 draw with Fulham at Old Trafford mid-week following successive home defeats by Leicester City and Liverpool FC.

Solskjaer’s side have only managed to collect eight points from their last six Premier League games in the lead up to their Europa League final.

Manchester United have only lost one of their last seven games against Wolves in the Premier League.

But the Red Devils are winless in their last four trips to Wolves since Nuno Espirito Santo took over the reins of the club.

The former Portuguese goalkeeper is set to stand down as Wolves boss following the game against Manchester United.

But ex-Manchester United striker Owen is backing the Red Devils to spoil Santo’s farewell party at Molineux Stadium.

“Wolves have been decent enough for most of the season, although I do feel they’d have done much better if Raul Jiménez hadn’t sustained that awful head injury early on,” Owen told BetVictor.

“United will finish higher than many expected. The Red Devils’ glorious away form is a huge positive to take away from the campaign, and I think back on their travels, they’ll take another three points here.”

Manchester United are unbeaten in 25 games on the road in the Premier League.

The Red Devils can become just the third team to complete a season without losing a game on the road.

Manchester United have lost their final game of the Premier League season in just one of the last 13 seasons.

