Arsenal have failed with bid of more than €15m (£12.9m) to sign Albert Sambi Lokonga from Anderlecht, according to Belgian journalist Kristof Terreur.

The Gunners have been credited with an interest in signing the 21-year-old defensive midfielder this summer as Mikel Arteta looks to add to his squad ahead of his second full season in charge.

Lokonga was in good form for Anderlecht last season as he scored three goals and made two assists in 33 league appearances for the Belgian side.

According to respected journalist Terreur, Arsenal’s initial bid of upwards of £12.9m for the Belgium Under-21 international has been rejected by Anderlecht in recent days.

He claims that Anderlecht are holding out for a transfer fee of around €20m (£17.2m) before thinking about selling the midfielder.

Terreur wrote on Twitter: “Anderlecht have rejected Arsenal’s first offer for Belgian midfielder Albert Sambi-Lokonga (21).

“Arsenal offered more than €15m (bonuses included). The Belgian club are hoping for €20m.”

Lokonga made a total of 37 appearances for Anderlecht last season as the Belgian club finished in third place in the table.

Arsenal are thought to be on the lookout for a number of new signings this summer as Arteta looks to put together a squad capable of challenging for a top-four finish next term.

The Gunners, who finished eighth and without a trophy last season, have not won the Premier League since 2004.

