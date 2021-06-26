Mikel Arteta has celebrated “great news” for Arsenal after Kieran Tierney committed his future to the club by signing a new long-term contract.

The Scottish defender has put pen to paper on a new long-term deal with the north London side after impressing following his move from Celtic back in 2019.

The length of the new deal has not been officially disclosed by Arsenal, but reports in the British media suggest that it is a new five-year contract set to expire in the summer of 2026.

Tierney has been in excellent form for Arsenal since having signed for the Gunners from Celtic back in 2019, and he scored one goal and made three assists in 27 Premier League games for the club last term.

The 24-year-old left-back made a total of 38 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners last term as Arsenal finished in eighth place in the Premier League table and without a trophy.

Arsenal boss Arteta has now revealed his delight at seeing Tierney commit his future to the north London side by signing a new long-term deal.

Speaking to Arsenal’s website, Arteta said: “This is great news for us today.

“As manager of the club, speaking on behalf of the coaching staff and the entire staff, it’s a pleasure to work with KT.

“His quality, energy, commitment and professionalism, not only on matchdays, but every day in training are always at such a high level.

“KT gives us so much extra strength both defensively and offensively and it’s great to know that he’ll be with us for the long term.

“Since his move from Celtic, his work ethic and quality has ensured that he is already one of most exciting players in the Premier League and a hugely important part of our team, both on and off the pitch.

“I know all the fans will join me, the players and staff in looking forward to seeing KT playing in an Arsenal shirt for a few more years!”

Arteta will be looking to guide Arsenal back into the top four next season after the missed out on a place in Europe altogether for the forthcoming campaign.

