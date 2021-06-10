Aston Villa are eyeing a deal to sign Arsenal youngster Emile Smith Rowe, according to Duncan Castles.

Smith Rowe earned plenty of new admirers last season for his sparkling performances under Mikel Arteta in an Arsenal shirt.

The 20-year-old scored four goals and made seven assists for his team-mates in 33 appearances in all competitions for the north Londoners as he continued to show promising progress at The Emirates.

Arsenal finished in eighth place in the Premier League table last season, while Aston Villa ended up in 11th spot and six points behind the Gunners.

Journalist Castles has now claimed that Aston Villa have been showing an interest in signing Smith Rowe, whose current deal at Arsenal is set to expire in the summer of 2023.

Speaking on The Transfer Window Podcast on 9 June, Castles said: “Aston Villa have sounded out Emile Smith Rowe. He broke into the Arsenal team with great effect this season. He is under contract until 2023.

“Something needs to be done by Arsenal in terms of extending the deal or he could be tempted by other clubs.

“It would be quite damaging for Arsenal if they were seen to lose a young talent like that to a club like Aston Villa. It is telling in terms of the ambitions Villa have for next season.”

Arsenal will be looking to bolster their squad this summer as they aim to build a team capable of challenging for a top-four finish in the Premier League next term.

The Gunners haven’t won the Premier League since their famous unbeaten triumph in 2003-04.

