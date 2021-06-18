Arsenal’s initial offer for Brighton and Hove Albion defender Ben White has been rejected because it is “nowhere near enough”, according to BBC Sport reporter Simon Stone.

The Gunners have been strongly linked with a move to sign the England defender in recent days as Mikel Arteta sets about bolstering his squad ahead of the new campaign.

White earned plenty of new admirers last season with his solid displays for the Seagulls as he made 36 appearances in the Premier League to help them to finish in 16th place in the table.

Arsenal are thought to be on the lookout for a number of new signings this summer as Arteta looks to assemble a squad capable of winning the Premier League next season.

White, 23, has been touted as a possible target for the Gunners, but the north London side have so far been unsuccessful in their attempts to land the defender.

According to BBC reporter Stone, the Gunners are still a long way short of Brighton and Hove Albion’s valuation of the defender.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Stone said: “Brighton’s Ben White is a man in demand.

“The England centre-half is coveted by a number of leading Premier League clubs and Arsenal are the first to break cover. The Gunners have had a bid turned down already – and are expected to go back with another.

“The suggestion is the fee is already at £40m – which according to those close to the club is nowhere near enough.

“White signed a four-year contract at Brighton last September. That looks like a pretty astute move.”

Arsenal are looking to break back into the top four after they finished eighth last season to miss out on Champions League and Europa League qualification.

