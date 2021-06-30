Arsenal may end up having to overpay for Ben White as they look to sign the defender from Brighton and Hove Albion this summer, according to Julien Laurens.

The Gunners have been strongly linked with a move to bring the defender to The Emirates this summer as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his options at the back ahead of next season.

Arsenal are widely reported to have had at least one bid for White turned down by Brighton and Hove Albion as the Gunners look to add to their back-line before the new campaign.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal will be able to conclude a deal to bring White to the club in the coming days as the Gunners look to net their first major signing of the summer transfer window.

White, who is currently on international duty with England at Euro 2020, made 36 appearances for Brighton in the Premier League last season.

ESPN reporter Laurens is a keen admirer of White and thinks that he will bring some much-needed quality to the Gunners’ back-line, but he reckons that the north London side may end up over-paying for the centre-half.

Speaking to ESPN FC on 28 June, Laurens said: “I think Ben White is going to cost a lot of money.

“He is a really good defender. He’s very good on the ball. It’s what Arsenal are looking for. He is super solid – good in the air and good in the challenge.

“He’s not worth £50m but sometimes you have to overpay.”

