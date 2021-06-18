Arsenal are likely to return with an improved offer to sign Ben White from Brighton and Hove Albion, according to Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

The Gunners have been credited with an interest in landing the Brighton defender this summer as Mikel Arteta looks to add to his rearguard options ahead of next season.

According to reports in the media this week, Arsenal have already had an initial offer for the 23-year-old defender turned down by the Seagulls.

It now remains to be seen whether the north London side will return with an improved offer for the England international.

White, who is currently on international duty with England at Euro 2020, made 36 appearances for Brighton last season as they finished in 16th place in the Premier League table.

Now, Sky Sports News reporter Sheth has revealed that the Gunners are expected to return with an improved bid for the defender.

Speaking on Sky Sports News on Wednesday, Sheth said of Arsenal’s interest in White: “I’m told that talks are continuing and Arsenal are expected to go back in with an improved offer.

“It’s interesting because Ben White signed a new contract with Brighton last summer which takes him up until 2024. That came off the back of three bids from Leeds United that were all rejected.

“But what a season he has had. He’s been a regular fixture in the Premier League with Brighton, then he became part of that England squad for Euro 2020, and now it looks like Arsenal would very, very much like to have him at The Emirates.

“A £40m bid has gone in and been rejected but that is not the end of it.”

Arsenal, who have not won the Premier League title since their famous unbeaten triumph in 2003-04, will kick off the new season with a trip to newly-promoted Brentford on 14 August.

