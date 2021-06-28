Ben White responds to Arsenal transfer talk

Ben White has revealed that he enjoys hearing the speculation about his future as he continues to be linked with a transfer to Arsenal this summer.

The 23-year-old defender has been strongly linked with a move to The Emirates as Mikel Arteta considers bolstering his squad at the back ahead of next season.

It has been widely reported that Arsenal have had at least one bid turned down by Brighton and Hove Albion as they look to land the centre-half this summer.

It remains to be seen whether the Gunners will be able to conclude a deal to bring in white this summer or not.

The defender is currently on international duty with England at Euro 2020 and he insists that he has not been paying too much attention to the media speculation in recent days.

Asked about the speculation about his future, White told talkSPORT: “It’s nice, it’s happened quite a lot over the last two years, there’s been a lot of noise.”

On whether he has spoken to his team-mates about it, White said: “Not really.

“You don’t know what’s true and what’s not. So there’s no real point talking about it.”

Arsenal are looking to break back into the top four next season after they finished in eighth place and without a trophy last term under Mikel Arteta.

