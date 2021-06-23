Gary Neville rates Arsenal star Bukayo Saka’s display for England at Euro 2020

Gary Neville believes that Bukayo Saka’s fine performance for England against the Czech Republic at Euro 2020 will have Phil Foden worried about his place in the team.

Saka made his first start of the tournament in England’s final group game on Tuesday night as he produced a man of the match display for the Three Lions to help them win Group D.

The Arsenal teenager was bright throughout the game and he was involved in the lead-up to Raheem Sterling’s eventual winner in the first half.

The 19-year-old will be hoping he has done enough to hold down a spot in England’s starting line-up as they prepare for their last-16 game next week.

Former Manchester United and England right-back Neville was impressed by what he saw from Saka at Wembley and feels that his performance will come as a warning to Foden, who had started the Three Lions’ other two group games.

Speaking to ITV Sport, Neville said: “Tonight we have seen Saka, Sterling and Grealish. These three have put the likes of Rashford and Foden under real pressure.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if Gareth stuck with these three. I think Foden will come back in, but it’ll be tough to leave one of those three out after this.”

He added: “I’m hoping Phil Foden is watching that, who’s been out because of the yellow card, I hope he’s watching Saka.

“He’s taking the ball on the back foot all of the time, he’s driving at people. That’s what we expected from Foden in the first two games.

“We didn’t quite get it, we know how exceptional he is. I think he could have inspired his team-mates tonight, Saka.”

Saka enjoyed a breakthrough season under Mikel Arteta at Arsenal last term as he scored seven goals and made six assists in all competitions for the Gunners.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip