Gary Neville rates Arsenal star Bukayo Saka’s display for England at Euro 2020

Gary Neville gives his verdict on Bukayo Saka's sparkling display in England's 1-0 win over the Czech Republic

The Sport Review
By The Sport Review
Wednesday 23 June 2021, 22:00 UK
Gary Neville
Former Manchester United star Gary Neville (Photo: Sky Sports)

Gary Neville believes that Bukayo Saka’s fine performance for England against the Czech Republic at Euro 2020 will have Phil Foden worried about his place in the team.

Saka made his first start of the tournament in England’s final group game on Tuesday night as he produced a man of the match display for the Three Lions to help them win Group D.

The Arsenal teenager was bright throughout the game and he was involved in the lead-up to Raheem Sterling’s eventual winner in the first half.

The 19-year-old will be hoping he has done enough to hold down a spot in England’s starting line-up as they prepare for their last-16 game next week.

Former Manchester United and England right-back Neville was impressed by what he saw from Saka at Wembley and feels that his performance will come as a warning to Foden, who had started the Three Lions’ other two group games.

Speaking to ITV Sport, Neville said: “Tonight we have seen Saka, Sterling and Grealish. These three have put the likes of Rashford and Foden under real pressure.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if Gareth stuck with these three. I think Foden will come back in, but it’ll be tough to leave one of those three out after this.”

He added: “I’m hoping Phil Foden is watching that, who’s been out because of the yellow card, I hope he’s watching Saka.

“He’s taking the ball on the back foot all of the time, he’s driving at people. That’s what we expected from Foden in the first two games.

“We didn’t quite get it, we know how exceptional he is. I think he could have inspired his team-mates tonight, Saka.”

Saka enjoyed a breakthrough season under Mikel Arteta at Arsenal last term as he scored seven goals and made six assists in all competitions for the Gunners.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Jadon Sancho
Fabrizio Romano updates Man United fans on Jadon Sancho situation
Mikel Arteta
Fabrizio Romano: Arsenal keen on signing defender Edmond Tapsoba
Thomas Tuchel
Fabrizio Romano delivers latest update on Chelsea FC’s interest in Achraf Hakimi
Paul Pogba
Man United will fail with proposal to swap Paul Pogba for Raphael Varane - report
Timo Werner
Thomas Tuchel makes decision about future of Timo Werner - report
Related Articles

Home »
Jadon Sancho
Fabrizio Romano updates Man United fans on Jadon Sancho situation
Mikel Arteta
Fabrizio Romano: Arsenal keen on signing defender Edmond Tapsoba
Thomas Tuchel
Fabrizio Romano delivers latest update on Chelsea FC’s interest in Achraf Hakimi
Paul Pogba
Man United will fail with proposal to swap Paul Pogba for Raphael Varane - report
Timo Werner
Thomas Tuchel makes decision about future of Timo Werner - report
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network