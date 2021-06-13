Arsenal are yet to make a formal offer to sign Ruben Neves from Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer, according to journalist Duncan Castles.

The Gunners have been credited with an interest in signing the 24-year-old in recent days as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his midfield options ahead of next season.

With Granit Xhaka having been heavily linked with a move to AS Roma in recent days, Neves has been touted as a possible replacement in the Gunners team for the Switzerland international.

Neves earned lots of praise for his fine performances for Wolves last season as he scored five goals and made one assist in 36 Premier League games for the club as they finished 13th in the table.

Journalist Castles has now revealed that although Arsenal are keen on Neves as a possible replacement for Xhaka, the Gunners are yet to table a formal offer for the Portuguese midfielder.

Speaking on The Transfer Window Podcast on 11 June, Castles said: “Wolves are still waiting for a formal offer from Arsenal for Ruben Neves.

“Arsenal have targeted Neves as a replacement for Xhaka in midfield. My information is that they’re waiting to sell Xhaka before making a formal offer to Wolves. Wolves are expecting it come.

“Xhaka hopes to go to Roma and become a central figure of Jose Mourinho’s midfield. Arsenal are happy to let him go.

“There are negotiations over the final price at the moment in terms of getting a bit of the cash that’ll be required to try and get Neves out of Wolves and upgrade that midfield.”

Arsenal are looking to bolster their squad ahead of next season as Arteta looks to steer the Gunners back into the top four in the Premier League.

The north London side finished eighth and without a trophy last term and they have not won the title since 2004.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip