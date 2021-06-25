David Seaman has urged Arsenal to complete a deal to sign Ben White from Brighton and Hove Albion this summer.

The north London side are believed to be on the lookout for a number of new signings this summer as Mikel Arteta prepares for his second full season in charge at The Emirates.

Arsenal finished in eighth place in the Premier League last season, as they missed out on a place in Europe altogether.

It means that the Gunners will be focusing purely on domestic affairs next season as they look to find their way back into the European spots.

Arsenal have been credited with an interest in signing Brighton and Hove Albion defender White this summer as Arteta looks to add to his options at the back.

And former Arsenal goalkeeper Seaman feels that the 23-year-old England international would be an excellent addition for the north London side this summer.

Speaking in an interview with talkSPORT, Seaman said of a possible deal for White: “People of that quality need to be coming to Arsenal.

“I think we’re going down that route of players where they have young, promising careers ahead of them.

“The days of signing marquee players – that are right on it now – Arsenal will struggle with that as they’re not in Europe.

“The key players don’t just want to play in Europe, they want to play in the Champions League.

“At the moment, Arsenal are nowhere near that and they need to restructure their transfer policy.

“Arsene Wenger used to pick out people and he’d sign them and we’d asked, ‘who’s that?’ Then they turned out to be Thierry Henry!”

Arsenal, who finished in eighth place in the Premier League last season, have not won the title since their unbeaten triumph under Arsene Wenger in 2004.

